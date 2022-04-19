Mayor of La Porte, Tom Dermody and the Board of Public Works & Safety announced the hiring of Andrea Smith as the new Human Resources Director for the City of La Porte.

An Illinois native, Smith’s resume includes 19 years of HR experience, most recently with the City of Michigan City. Before that, she served as the Chief Deputy Auditor under former La Porte County Auditor Joie Winski.

Dermody said Smith’s ample experience and positive attitude make her a great fit for the position.

Smith is a certified member of the Society of Human Resource Management. She was also selected as one of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Inspiring Women’ in 2018. She and her husband Scott reside in La Porte County and together have three children.

Smith began in her new role this week.