Sheriff John T. Boyd on Tuesday officially announced the retirement of David Spence from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Spence was hired on May 15, 1978, as a Jail Deputy. In August of 1980, Deputy Spence was transferred and promoted to the Merit Division. For 19 years, he was assigned to the Patrol Division. During the fall of 1999, Spence was transferred to the Warrants Division where he completed a variety of tasks, including the extradition of wanted persons. In 2009, Spence retired from the Merit Division and accepted a civilian position within the agency.

Up until his recent retirement on April 1, he verified residency requirements of registered sex offenders and served civil papers as a member of the Civil Division.