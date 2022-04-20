Valparaiso City Services crews repaired the water main break at State Road 2 and Horse Prairie Avenue late Monday night as affected customers’ water services have been fully restored.

The City of Valparaiso says that procedures require necessary laboratory testing to assure the water passes the required bacteria testing before a boil advisory may be lifted.

Therefore, the boil advisory will remain in effect for affected customers until those results are available.

Results may take up to 48 hours or more if additional testing is needed. Those that have questions can contact the city’s customer service center at (219) 462-6174.

Original story:

The City of Valparaiso announced Monday evening that there was a 12-inch water main break at SR 2 and Horse Prairie Avenue.

All customers located in the southern zone are affected. The zone includes customers along Evans Avenue and south, including all of US Hwy. 30 and south. Customers are experiencing low pressure or no service. A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for all customers in this affected area. The boil advisory will be in effect for approximately 48 hours (through around Wednesday evening) to conduct necessary testing.

For more information about boil advisories, visit http://www.valparaisoutilities.org/Faq.aspx?QID=141