Due to a mistake in the calculation of the 2021 payable 2022 tax bills, the La Porte County Auditor’s Office will be recalculating tax bills in the coming weeks. The error was a miscalculation of deductions. Because the issue was widespread, we believe the overall tax rate has been affected. The La Porte County Government is working in a coordinated effort along with the State of Indiana to resolve this issue as quickly & efficiently as possible. New tax bills will be sent out to all taxpayers in the next several weeks. We encourage all taxpayers to pay the current spring installment of the bill you have already received prior to the May 10th deadline. This is an evolving situation and we will continue to issue statements as more information is available.