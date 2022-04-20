The DNR is reminding the public that Canada geese breeding season has begun.

The DNR says that freshly mowed lawns and ponds or other water bodies are ideal goose habitat and you may encounter these waterfowl. But, Canada geese are protected during nesting season and can become aggressive protecting eggs or goslings.

The DNR provided tips for if you see nesting Canada geese:

Give nesting geese plenty of space.

Don’t run from birds. Face them and back away, slowly and quietly.

Keep pets leashed in unfenced areas and steer them clear of paired-up geese.

Don’t feed the geese. They have plenty of food.

Learn how to reduce Canada geese conflicts on the here on the DNR website.