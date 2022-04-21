The silver alert out of Elkhart County for a missing woman and her baby has been canceled as the mother was found dead and the baby was found safe.

South Bend Police announced that on Tuesday evening, police were called to the 400 block of South Kaley to investigate possible sightings of a vehicle connected to a recent Silver Alert issued out of Elkhart County. Officers located an adult female and a small baby inside the vehicle.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alexis Morales was pronounced deceased at the scene. Five-month-old Messiah Morales was not injured but was transported to the hospital for observation.

On Wednesday, South Bend Police held a press conference on the case.

Police say the investigation is now being treated as a homicide.

Alexis’ autopsy is set for Friday. Police also said Wednesday that Messiah was in stable condition at the hospital and is with family.

Police say their Violent Crimes Unit has interviewed several individuals.

Police say if someone is concerned about contacting police regarding this case, they can contact Michiana Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 574-288-STOP.