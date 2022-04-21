Franciscan Health announced Wednesday that the medical staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City voted unanimously to establish and fund a scholarship to honor the memories and continue the legacies of doctors who gave years of service to the community as a member of the medical staff.

The scholarship of up to $5,000 is for a LaPorte County high school senior interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. It is the hope of the scholarship committee that the recipient will someday return to work alongside the medical staff in serving the health care needs of the city and county.

Scholarship applications are available from guidance offices at all high schools in LaPorte County. The deadline for submission will be June 30, 2022.

The scholarship is funded by physicians on the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff in connection with the Franciscan Health Foundation. Questions about the scholarship can be directed to the Medical Staff Office at 3500 Franciscan Way, Michigan City, IN 46360.