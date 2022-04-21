Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner on Wednesday announced that 38 communities and non-profit organizations will receive a combined $65 million for 77 miles of new trail development as a part of the third round of the Next Level Trails program.

With matching funds from applicants, this round is expected to generate a total investment of more than $102 million.

The grants awarded in the third round include 17 regional projects and 21 local projects.

The list of awards, project descriptions, and a map are posted at on.IN.gov/NLT-round-3.

The third-round grant recipients are contributing $37.4 million in matching value, resulting in a $102.4 million total investment in trails. The program requires a minimum 20 percent project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value, and in-kind donations of materials and labor.