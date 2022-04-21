NIPSCO announced Thursday the recipients of its 2022 environmental action grant program, which awarded $69,100 to 17 local organizations that applied earlier in the year. In its seventh year, NIPSCO’s Environmental Grant program has donated more than $392,000 to date, helping 109 projects across northern Indiana. This year’s projects focus on pollinators including monarch butterflies, bluebirds and bees, use of native plants for sustainable food sources and habitats, as well as corresponding education programs for communities and citizens of all ages. Additionally, funding is provided to support the airing of an environmental documentary on public media, and for special environmental-related community events.

The 2022 NIPSCO Environmental Action Grant winners include:

The Nature Conservancy in Indiana, East Chicago Monarch Festival, $5,000

Lakeshore Public Media, Share Shifting Sands documentary, $5,000

The Watershed Foundation, Deeds Creek Dam Removal and Habitat Restoration Project, $5,000

Art Barn School of Art, Inc., Monarch Habitat Revitalization, $5,000

Christ Lutheran Church, Southern Bioswale Native Garden for Butterflies, Pollinators and Birds, $1,500

LC Nature Park, Prairie & Wetland Seeding Project, $5,000

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, It’s Your Planet-Love It!, $2,200

Elkhart Environmental Center, Envirofest, $5,000

Izaak Walton League’s Porter County Chapter, Gene Clifford Bluebird Trail, $5,000

Humane Indiana, Environmental and Wildlife Education Center, $5,000

Dunes Learning Center, Buds for Butterflies and Bees in the Indiana Dunes, $5,000

Jasper County Economic Development Organization, Take A Hike programming, $1,200

United Way of Miami County, Recycled Plan Sleeping Mats, $5,000

Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, Native Plant & Monarch Waystation Garden Restoration, $4,850

Coolspring Citizen’s Association, Coolspring Elementary Tree Planting and Education, $850

The Wetlands Initiative, Collaborative Habitat Restoration and Community Engagement, $5,000

DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District, Community Pollinator Habitat Development, $3,500

To learn more about what NIPSCO is doing to support the environment, visit NIPSCO.com/Environment.