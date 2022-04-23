The Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released information about a police pursuit that occurred on April 19, in which a man was arrested after a pursuit that went from Indiana into Illinois.

Just before 12:40 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer observed a Dodge Charger exceeding the posted 30 mph speed limit near Georgia Street and East 40th Avenue in Gary. The vehicle also had an expired Illinois license plate. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee. The driver disregarded several stop signs, then headed eastbound on Ridge Road and merged onto I-65. The driver merged onto westbound I-80/94 and Gary Police Department officers joined the pursuit.

The vehicle continued to flee westbound on I-80/94, and at the Burr Street exit, stop sticks were deployed. The fleeing motorist drove onto the shoulder and ran over the stop sticks, deflating a front tire. The suspect vehicle continued to flee westbound into Illinois, eventually exiting onto northbound Torrence Avenue. A Lake County Sheriff’s Department officer performed a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to come to a stop near a home in Lansing, Illinois. A suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot, and jumped over a fence. An officer observed the suspect toss a firearm into the air. Officers deployed a taser to subdue the suspect.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun and a loaded magazine near the scene.

The suspect, 25-year-old Isaiah Bradley, of Chicago, was placed into custody and transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared.

Bradley faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a narcotic or drug, and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle in addition to multiple traffic citations.