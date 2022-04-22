Citing increasing numbers of incidents involving coaches, players and parents abusing game officials, the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department announced Thursday that the Park Board has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy on umpire abuse.

The department says this is in an effort to create a positive experience for participants, volunteers and staff. The policy calls out penalties for actions that make an umpire feel physically threatened, verbally intimidated or emotionally humiliated.

For more information on the policy, visit www.laporteparkandrec.com.