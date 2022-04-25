Two people died after a police pursuit in East Chicago early Saturday, according to police.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. officers attempted to stop an “older model” Toyota Corolla, in the area of 138th / Euclid Avenue. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop and officers pursued the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Corolla lost control during the pursuit, in the area of Columbus Drive and Butternut Street. The vehicle then struck a cement planter and came to an abrupt stop. Both the driver and passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle by the East Chicago Fire Department.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene by responding medics.

The driver was transported to St. Catherine Hospital and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff Department Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to investigate the accident.

