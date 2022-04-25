Angie Nelson Deuitch announced her intention to become the next Mayor of Michigan City at a rally Friday in Michigan City. Surrounded by family and supporters, Nelson Deuitch said, “The foundation of Michigan City is built on our people. We have a diverse population of community members and leaders with a love for our great city. It’s important to prepare and strengthen our families, students, businesses, and government employees for the opportunities ahead.”

Nelson Deuitch’s campaign tagline, “Reimage Michigan City: Our People, Our Place, and Our Future,” represents her goal of making Michigan City the premier place to live, work, and play in the region. “Investing in our people, our neighborhoods, and our businesses will improve the quality of life for everyone, including new residents and all the former residents who will be clamoring to move back,” she said.

Nelson Deuitch is serving on the Michigan City Common Council for the second time, and is currently Council President. She has been a longtime community activist and advocate for the people of Michigan City said Gene Simmons, Co-Chair with Don Babcock of Nelson Deuitch’s mayoral campaign.

“I couldn’t think of anyone else, other than Angie, to lead Michigan City into the future,” he said. “She has the intellect, energy, and drive to lead our community. She has a genuine love for this city.”

Babcock said, “Angie is a great example of a selfless leader who has proven herself for decades as someone who is genuine and authentic. She pulls people together to get things done.”

Along with her husband, Jeff, a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, Nelson Deuitch raised her family in Michigan City. She graduated from Florida A&M University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, and earned a Master’s Degree in Public Affairs at Indiana University Northwest.

After working for NIPSCO/NiSource, she now is owner and CEO of the consulting company I&D Squared. As a Certified Diversity Professional, she combines her passion for community, equity, and leadership.

Nelson Deuitch has received numerous leadership awards, including: the Rotary Club Paul J. Alinsky Award; NAACP Trailblazer Award; Human Rights Commission Humanitarian of the Year; United Way of La Porte County Volunteer of the Year; Leadership La Porte County Outstanding Alumni Community Service Award; South Shore Leadership Center Leaders as Heroes Award; NWI Influential Women Up and Coming Business Woman of the Year; and the Lester Radke Community Service Award.