The Center for Creative Solutions, Inc. announced its sixth annual poetry showcase winners for World Creativity and Innovation Week 2022.

Northwest Indiana Poetry Showcase had no official theme. Nevertheless, applying their imaginations, nearly 150 young poets and four adults submitted entries.

“Our creative partner, Ester, founder and owner of The Nest in Michigan City, came up with an ‘Inspiration List’ that was designed to help jog a memory or spark an idea for an original poem,” said Bill Halliar, Co-Chair of this year’s World Creativity and Innovation Week celebration. The results were poems on animals, outer space, boxes, toys, clouds, flowers, food, family, to name a few of the themes.

For instance, one poem was about cleaning up the Lake Michigan beachfront. Jeremiah Kilbourne, 8 years old and a second grader at Michigan City’s Coolspring School, wrote:



My dad was on the newspaper once. It was really fun.

When I got home, I hung it on my wall. It was really tall.

I clean up the beach every Monday. I’m always excited to play.

I clean up the beach with my dad. There is so much garbage on the beach.

It’s bad sometimes. I go really far in the beach. I go in my dad’s car.

There’s always so much to clean up. I like cleaning up the beach. When I run, I fall on my knees.My dad was on the newspaper once. It was really fun.When I got home, I hung it on my wall. It was really tall.I clean up the beach every Monday. I’m always excited to play.I clean up the beach with my dad. There is so much garbage on the beach.It’s bad sometimes. I go really far in the beach. I go in my dad’s car.There’s always so much to clean up. The number of entries this year doubled from last year’s contest. At times, “it seemed a bit overwhelming. The huge response to our call for poems made the contest more competitive than ever before, Halliar noted. “As always, we were fortunate to have a top-notch writer, Dr. William Allegrezza, judge the youth entries.”

Dr. Allegrezza teaches creative writing, professional writing, composition, and literature classes. His primary interest is in contemporary poetry in the Americas.

Last week, several poets read their works on the air at WIMS. Top poems will also be published in The Beacher, Michigan City’s weekly newspaper. Each student will receive a certificate and book, featuring all submitted poems, to share with family and friends.

This summer, the writers will read their poems at Art-in-the-Park programs in La Porte’s Fox Park. Hailliar hopes the Poetry Showcase will eventually blossom into an adult Poet Laureate program in Michigan City.

com, send an email to creativity52@comcast.net or telephone 219-326-7259. For more information, go to the CenterforCreativeSolutions.

The winners are:

1st grade

First: “I love you.”

Samuel Bosh, 7-years-old

Westfield Carey Ridge Elementary School

Mr. Byers, teacher

2nd grade – Queen of All Saints School

First: “Rocketship Space”

Alea Smith, 8-years-old

Mrs. Moskovich, teacher

Second: “Sky Space”

Mariah Stone, 8-years-old

Mrs. Moskovich, teacher

Third: “Holy Heaven”

Henry Morefield, 8-years-old

Mrs Moskovich, teacher

2nd grade – Coolspring Elementary School

First: “I Like Flowers”

Olivia Wood, 8-years-old

Mrs. Covington

Second: “Cleaning Up the Beach”

Jeremiah Kilbourne, 8-years-old

Mrs. Covington

Third: “Ducks”

Mariska Losiniecki

Mrs. Covington

3rd grade

First: “Clouds are White Fluffy Puffs”

Anna Nelson, 9-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Olsen, teacher

Second: “White Clouds Fill the Sky”

Audrey Nelson, 9-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Olsen, teacher

Third: “Up There is a Sky”

Liam Yuknis, 9-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Olsen, teacher

4th grade

First: “The Green and White Glow”

Eli Morefield, 10-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Lohse, teacher

Second: “Hidden Box”

Andy Rendon, 10-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Lohse, teacher

Third: “A Box was Glowing”

Manny Rocilez, 10-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Lohse, teacher

5th grade

First: “How High, How High”

Finnian Hendricks, 11-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Wellinski, teacher

Second: “Cold Lonely”

Gregory Hopper, 11-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Wellinski, teacher

Third: “Up Far in the Clouds”

Amelia Arnold, 11-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Wellinski, teacher

6th grade

First: “In the Clouds”

Bruno Cervantes, 12-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Champagne, teacher

Second: “Hellos, Goodbyes”

Elijah Arnold, 12-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Champagne, teacher

Third: “The Clouds Hiding”

Elijah Arnold, 12-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Champagne, teacher

7th grade

First: “Clouds”

Bradyn Losinski, 13-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Wozniak, teacher

Second: “There is a Hidden Box”

Xander Seedorf, 13-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Wozniak, teacher

Third: “The Constant Wait”

Sophia Vaugh, 13-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints,

Mrs. Wozniak, teacher

8th grade

First: “I Grew a Sapling”

Andrew Hoang, 14-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Gasaway, teacher

Second: “Waving to Your Friends”

Eleanor Crane, 13-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Gasaway, teacher

Third: “Goodbyes Can Be Sad”

Madison Woodruff, 15-years-old

Michigan City Queen of All Saints

Mrs. Gasaway, teacher

High School

First: “Please Stay a Little Longer”

Samantha Williams, 16-years-old and Junior

Chesterton High School

Mr. Livovich, teacher

Second: “Life’s Long Morals”

Melody Pearson,17-years-old and Junior

Westville High School

Kim Klein, teacher

Adults

“My Walk” – Jeannie Halliar (poem below)

“Crosses” – Roy Summerville (poem below)

“Thoughts in the Rain” – Bill Halliar

****************************** ****************************** ******

“My walk”

by Jeannie Y. Halliar

Late winter morning, skies colored with shades of gray,

Trees stand bare near the path I wander every day.The dampness and the chill embrace me with the air,

and leaves like scatter rugs are spread out everywhere.

The winds feel like Jack Frost Is breathing in my face,

I feel so much peace and comfort walking in this place.

The soothing voice of creaking trees joins with the stream to talk,

I never feel alone on this path I walk.

A deer runs by me cautiously and stops to take me in,

there’s nowhere else on earth to speak in silence with your friends.

****************************** ****************************** ******

“Crosses”

by Roy Summerville

Leaving Wheeler, going to the store.

Unseasonably warm for February.

Ice melts on the road.

I can make good time.

Speed limit 55 so I’m going 65.

Pick up groceries.

Pick up kids.

Make dinner.

The radio is on but I’m not really listening.

Truckers in Canada. Russia and Ukraine.

What is a NFT? Why are we slowing down?

Pick up groceries.

Pick up kids.

Make dinner.

The SUV up ahead has on hazard lights.

The SUV stops on the side. Cars drive around.

The driver steps out and walks up for a moment.

She kneels.

Pick up groceries.

Pick up kids.

Make dinner.

As I drive by I see her stand with wreaths in her arm.

They must have been on the three roadside crosses.

Probably exchanging fresh flowers.

How many years have those crosses been there?

How many times has she done this?

How many times have I just driven by?

They were someone’s family.

They were someone’s friends.

They were someone’s children.

Pick up groceries.

Pick up kids.

Make dinner.

Maybe, I should go 60.

Maybe, I should hug my kids.

Maybe, I should read the names on the crosses next time.