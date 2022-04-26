The Lake County Sheriff’s Office recently released information about a multi-agency overnight enforcement targeting vehicle thefts, drugs, and violent crimes, which occurred last Thursday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department announced its Special Operations Unit along with more than a half dozen other police agencies conducted the overnight enforcement. The enforcement yielded multiple arrests for various offenses.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers arrested residents from Illinois and Wisconsin for offenses including felon in possession of a firearm, and drug charges. Lake County officers also arrested an Indiana resident on a warrant. Officers cited an Illinois resident for reckless driving and a Georgia resident for weapon and drug offenses.

Schererville Police Department officers arrested two Illinois residents on resisting law enforcement and drug charges.

Gary Police Department officers arrested an Indiana resident for a weapon offense and drug charges.

Merrillville Police Department officers arrested an Indiana resident for a drug offense.

Dyer Police Department officers arrested an Illinois resident on a warrant.