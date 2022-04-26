Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its annual Day of Giving fundraiser this Wednesday, April 27. The 24-hour event is consistently the university’s most successful campaign for growing student scholarships, supporting existing scholarships and enhancing support to programs that benefit students and the community.

Donors are encouraged to mark their calendars and visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu on April 27 to contribute to PNW and help the Pride expand the many resources available to earn a high-quality college education.

“This is an important day for donors, alumni, faculty, staff and students to come together and demonstrate just how much they value the university’s mission to promote transformative change for our students and metropolitan area,” stated Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement at PNW. “Whether they benefited from a PNW education themselves, or simply want to pay it forward, our donors’ gifts make a big difference in affording current students the opportunities to fulfill their college education goals.”

This year, Day of Giving is a part of PNW’s 5.75 Roaring Ahead celebration recognizing the fifth year as Purdue Northwest and the 75th year of PNW’s legacy campuses. Those interested in contributing a monetary gift during PNW Day of Giving are encouraged to visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu. Donors may also call 219-989-2323 to make a gift.

Donors can choose from 40 funds to support the university during Day of Giving. Gifts can help support students academically through scholarships in PNW’s colleges. Gifts can assist students in need, such as financially supporting the PNW campus food pantry or the Dean of Students Emergency Assistance Fund. Donations can also be made in support of the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, the Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum, the PNW Pride Athletics teams and the university’s strategic initiatives.

Participants will be participating in hourly challenges, in which most funds raised during certain time periods can award bonus money to units. Challenge and bonus funds will go directly to the winning units.

After making a gift, donors are encouraged to join the conversation and share their message of support on social media with #PNWDayofGiving.

For more information about the different ways you can support PNW with your gift, visit pnw.edu/giving.