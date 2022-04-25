The City of La Porte, Indiana, Office of Community Development, is seeking proposals for its Public Services Program (October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023).

The city says proposed projects must be able to demonstrate a clear role in improving the quality of life for low and moderate-income citizens of La Porte and must further the goals of self-sufficiency and self-reliance for La Porte residents.

The proposal acceptance deadline is Friday, June 17, by noon.

A technical assistance meeting for those organizations that are new to the process will be held on Thursday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact the Office of Community Development and Planning to register for the meeting.

“Funded projects must meet one of the national objectives established by the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. These objectives are benefitting low- and moderate-income persons, preventing or eliminating slums or blight, or meeting other community needs having an urgency because existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to health or welfare of the community and other financial resources are not available to meet such needs.

Request for proposals and further details may be obtained by calling Mary Ann Richards, CDBG Program Manager, at 219/362-8260 or by sending an e-mail message to marichards@cityoflaportein.gov.”