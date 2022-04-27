Franciscan Health announced on Tuesday that it has received funds to support healthcare-related programs for non-profit, health and human service organizations in at-risk communities.

The funds will be allocated through Franciscan’s Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP).

“SIPP funding applications will be accepted from May 4 through May 31. Partner agencies will be announced mid-July. Organizations may apply for up to $9,750 in monetary support. Organizations may complete an application located at www.franciscanhealth.org/communityhealth.”

“Qualified non-profit agencies must benefit vulnerable populations in communities served by Franciscan Health with a preference toward areas with high Area Deprivation Index scores identified on BroadStreet, a digital platform that tracks community health statistics. Franciscan Health is a partner of BroadStreet and is providing free, limited access to the portal at www.broadstreet.io.”

“Serving populations most in need, and in accordance with Franciscan’s mission, should be the focus of supported activities. These include people that have endured systemic racism, refugees and immigrants, chronically low resources, at-risk youth, and others impacted by poor societal supports. Priority health needs, as defined by Franciscan Health’s needs assessment (available at www.franciscanhealth.org/communityhealth), include: 1) physical activity and nutrition (including food insecurity); 2) mental wellness; 3) healthy relationships (including pregnancy, parenting and recovery); and 4) housing support. An information session for potential partners will be held May 11. To reserve a space in the virtual meeting, email Community Health Improvement Administrative Director Kate Hill-Johnson at katharine.hill-johnson@franciscanalliance.org.”

“Organizations selected to receive funding must participate in an orientation session on July 28 and will be expected to submit progress reports at 6-month and 1-year intervals. Participation in the reporting process is required for consideration of any future funding or assistance.”

For more information about the SIPP, assistance in applying for monetary support, or specifics on accessing Franciscan professionals for essential volunteer activities, contact Kate Hill-Johnson at katharine.hill-johnson@franciscanalliance.org.