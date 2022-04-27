The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest has opened applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program.

The program will include in-person sessions of instruction and activities, a 360-leadership assessment and custom one-on-one coaching. LNI provides evidenced-based learning experiences to strengthen leadership skills and give strategies to be a better leader in the community, workplace and at home.

The program begins in September 2022 and runs through May 2023. Participants will meet for eight monthly, half-day in-person session on Purdue Northwest’s Westville campus (1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, IN).

PNW says, “Leadership Northwest Indiana is well-regarded as a great place for professionals to build their networks, as they learn from the real-world challenges other participants bring to the discussions. All LNI sessions are led by leadership experts from both the academic and business world so that participants get the latest research-based leadership content and the most current skills to add to their tool kit.”

Participants in the LNI program will develop a community of support for their leadership development, reflect on their own leadership, and gain skills to act as leaders across various areas of their life: work, home, and in the community.

More information can be found online at www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute or by reaching out to the Leadership Institute at leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu.