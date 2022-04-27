Lane closures are scheduled for Burr Street in Lake County starting on or after May 2.

Burr Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 25th Ave to 29th Avenue for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project through late August.

During phase one, the inside lanes will be closed in both directions.

Traffic on I-80/94 will not be impacted, but the ramps at the I-80/94 and Burr St interchange will have lane tapers and restrictions to help with traffic flow into the work zone.