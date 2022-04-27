Two juveniles from Illinois were arrested after leading the Lake County and Highland police officers on a pursuit Wednesday, police say.

Sometime around 9 a.m. a license plate scan alerted the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department to a stolen 2013 Hyundai sedan traveling near Cline Avenue. When Lake County officers located the Hyundai and attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

Officers pursued the vehicle through Highland, where the two occupants bailed out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot near the 3700 block of Highway Avenue. Officers pursued the two suspects on foot, and both were apprehended by Lake County and Highland police officers.

The two suspects were a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Illinois. The vehicle the suspects were driving was listed as stolen earlier in the week through the Dolton, Illinois Police Department. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene following the pursuit.

Charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing law enforcement in a vehicle, fleeing law enforcement on foot, and possession of a firearm will be forwarded to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.