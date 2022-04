A bridge deck overlay project will reduce I-94 to two lanes in each direction over Willow Creek and the CSX Railroad, which is between the State Road 51/U.S. 6 and State Road 249 exits, on or after Sunday, May 1.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be alternating lane and shoulder closures so motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area.

Work will be ongoing for approximately three weeks.