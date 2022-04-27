The Michigan City Police Department on Tuesday congratulated Sergeant Darren Kaplan on his retirement from the Michigan City Police Department.

Kaplan was hired in November of 1991, and served the citizens of Michigan City for 31 years. During his 31 years of service, Kaplan was awarded two Life-Saving Awards, one Exceptional Service Award, and four Letters of Commendation.

Over the course of his career, Kaplan served the Department as a Patrolman on the afternoon shift, DARE/GREAT Instructor, Detective, School Liaison Officer, Traffic Division and as a Shift Supervisor on midnights and day Shift.

The Michigan City Police Department also thanked Kaplan’s family for their continued support over his career. The department says Kaplan is looking forward to retirement and spending more time with his family.

The department also thanked Kaplan for serving as a mentor to many officers over the course of his career. See the full statement on the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page.