The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Corps (MCJROTC) continues to support the community and MCHS as the school year progresses to final exams. The cadets supported the Michigan City Easter Egg Hunt at the Friendship Gardens, the MCHS track meets, and the dedication of the MCHS track to former Rogers High School teacher and Olympic gold medalist Barbara Jones Slater.

Besides providing support, the MCJROTC is preparing for numerous summer activities. After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the cadets will return to their Leadership Camp at the St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, WI.

Selected cadets will also be attending the National JROTC military drill camp at Schriener University in Kerrville, TX, and the Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, PA.

All MCJROTC activities are done at no cost to MCHS or the cadets. They are completely funded by the Marine Corps.