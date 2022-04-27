The City of Portage has lowered the speed limit on Willowcreek Road/Crisman Road between the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road and Old Porter Road to 30 mph due to construction.

Work has been ongoing for just over two weeks and progress is being made on concrete work including sidewalks and curbs. Once the concrete work is completed, they will begin milling and repaving the roadway.

The city says that there have been some reports of excess speed through the construction area.

The City of Portage stated, “Please slow down. Please be mindful of the construction workers. Be safe to make sure both you and they get home safely each evening.”