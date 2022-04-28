Residents are invited to enjoy breakfast with their local firefighters this Saturday, according to La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder.

The City of La Porte Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Fire Station 1. Tickets include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and eggs, as well as an entry into their $100 cash giveaway. The department will also be selling $1 raffle tickets for a wide variety of prizes donated by local businesses, including memberships, concert tickets and gift baskets.

Snyder said all proceeds from the breakfast and raffle will benefit the Arnold J. Devereaux Scholarship Fund, which awards eight to ten graduating seniors from local high schools each year.

Members of the fire department will also be giving out free carbon monoxide detectors, courtesy of the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation. These are available to the first 40 interested attendees.

Tickets for the breakfast are $8 and can be purchased at the Station 1 prior to the event and on the morning of. Children 4 and under eat free. For more information, call (219) 362-3456.