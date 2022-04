Northwest Health has welcomed cardiologist Hector Marchand Sr., M.D. back to Northwest Medical Group.

Dr. Marchand, Sr. has joined Northwest Medical Group – Cardiology after practicing for many years in Valparaiso.

Marchand is an experienced cardiologist proficient in treating all forms of heart disease. He also has an interest in preventive cardiology. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic and completed his fellowship in cardiology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

He is accepting new patients at his office in Northwest Medical Group – Cardiology, 1331 State Street, La Porte. He accepts most insurance including Medicare and Medicaid.

To make an appointment with Dr. Marchand Sr. call 219-324-0014. To learn more about Dr. Marchand visit NWMedicalGroup.com.