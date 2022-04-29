The body of a 22-year-old man from Indianapolis was recovered Thursday morning after he went missing in Lake Michigan on Feb. 21.

The DNR announced Bryce Dunfee’s body was located and recovered at West Beach in Porter County.

This is approximately a half-mile from where he went missing.

In the original report, the DNR said responders had learned that five people had entered onto shelf ice along the shoreline when it began to crack. The group began to retreat to shore when one person fell into the water.