The City of La Porte on Friday unveiled its headliner entertainment for this year’s LakeFest.

This year’s entertainment will take place throughout the city, with acts performing in Downtown La Porte, at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park and at Stone Lake Beach. The shows are free to the public and open to all ages. With the performers spanning across multiple genres, Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber said there is a live show for everyone to enjoy.

“After a successful inaugural event last year, our team knew we had to take LakeFest 2022 to the next level,” Schreiber said. “We are confident these performers will do just that. Clayton Anderson is a rising star in the country music industry – fans may never get to see one of his concerts for free again. The ‘80s Bash, featuring awesome pop and rock hits from the decade, plus another amazing fireworks show, will be a fun night for all. And we are thrilled to add a comedy show to expand our lineup as well. Live entertainment along our lakes is one of the best parts of summer in La Porte, and we cannot wait to celebrate what makes our city special with these first-rate acts.”

The schedule includes:

Friday, July 29:

7 p.m. – Clayton Anderson Country Concert on Stone Lake Beach

7:30 p.m. – Brent Terhune Comedy Show at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park

Saturday, July 30:

‘80s Bash Concert at Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park

6:30 p.m. – Breakfast Club, a tribute to 80’s dance music.

8:45 p.m. – Fireworks Show

9:15 p.m. – Hairbangers Ball, a tribute to 80’s hair rock.

In addition to these shows, Schreiber said La Porte’s own Middle of the Road Band will perform in the downtown on Friday evening. He said Latin music and dancing for Fiesta del Lago will also return on Sunday afternoon in Fox Park.

For more information on these performances and other LakeFest attractions, visit www.laportelakefest.com.