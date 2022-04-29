The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and La Porte County DUI Task Force are announcing increased enforcement and patrols around prom and post-prom sites this spring. Police say the goal is to deter alcohol use and eliminate alcohol related crashes among La Porte County High School prom attendees.

Proms in La Porte County will begin May 7 and conclude June 2. Between these dates, La Porte, New Prairie, Michigan City, Westville, La Lumiere, Marquette, La Crosse and South Central schools will all conduct prom events. Deputies will saturate the areas around each prom and post-prom site to deter potential alcohol and drug use. The LCSO says it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards the consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages by minors. Those and any others who provide alcohol to minors will be targeted and jailed as well, police say.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among teens, and a quarter of those crashes involve an underage driver who had consumed alcohol. In 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15% of drivers aged 15-20 involved in a fatal crash had a BAC greater than .08%.

The Sheriff’s Office has several suggestions for parents that may help their child remain safe at their prom: