The City of La Porte on May 12 will be hosting a workshop designed to help participants increase opportunities for active living and long-term quality of life, according to Community Development and Planning Director Craig Phillips.

Presented by Health by Design, the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Transportation, the workshop will focus on equity, land use, public health and safety while connecting the audience with tools for analysis of their own communities. Phillips said the daylong workshop will bring together city staff, community stakeholders and civic leaders to learn about the benefits of designing for active living and strategies for success.

The La Porte Active Living Workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at the Civic Auditorium. All are welcome to attend. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/22LaPorteALWReg.

The event is made possible in part by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte County.