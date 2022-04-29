Purdue University Northwest (PNW) raised nearly $900,000 from more than 1,240 donations in 24 hours during its annual Day of Giving on April 27.

Donors’ gifts to PNW are used to support student scholarships, academic programs, Pride athletics, student organizations and other strategic initiatives.

“PNW received an overwhelmingly positive response with generous gifts from all across our community to support PNW’s students, academic initiatives and mission,” said Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement at PNW. “Our sincerest gratitude goes out to all those who took the time to contribute a gift. During our 5.75 Roaring Ahead celebration, your support truly is special as it helps us Power Onward to our bright future.”

PNW ranked fourth among 73 participating units in the Purdue system for total gifts received. The university was in the top 20 of participating units system-wide in total dollars raised. These achievements awarded bonus money to PNW. Participation in PNW’s Day of Giving also increased by 51% from 2021, said Amy Hemingway, Development Operations Manager.

To learn more about making a gift to PNW, visit pnw.edu/giving.