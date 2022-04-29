A wrong way driver died in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Thursday morning.

At around 3:08 a.m., dispatchers began to receive 911 calls of a wrong-way driver on the Indiana Toll Road. As troopers were being dispatched and responding to the area, another 911 caller reported a head-on crash near the 5 mile-marker involving the wrong-way driver.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The vehicle struck a silver 2019 Honda HR-V head-on.

The female driver of the Nissan was declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner.

The driver of the Honda was flown to the University of Chicago Hospital via UCAN with potential life-threatening injuries.

As of Thursday a name had not been released. Police say alcohol and or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road were closed for approximately four hours for the investigation.