The Gabis Arboretum Railway Garden has opened for the season and will remain open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October.

The Gabis Arboretum Railway Garden spans two-acres and tells stories of American railroads in the context of a display garden. Miniature G-gauge model trains run throughout the exhibit alongside ten dioramas depicting American history.

The entire exhibit is made possible by volunteers.

The Railway Garden showcases plants that are not often seen in the Midwest. Due to the various elevation changes throughout the exhibit, various “microclimates” are created allowing unique plants to thrive.

The garden also uses a water collection system that captures rainwater which is then used in the garden’s streams, waterfalls and for irrigation.

Admission to the Gabis Arboretum is $10 per non-member carload. Members are free. The Railway Garden exhibit is included with admission. Visit pnw.edu/gabisarboretum for more information.