The City of La Porte’s Taco Fest has been postponed due to Friday’s forecast, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie.

“With chilly temperatures and a 100 percent chance of rain in the forecast, we feel it is best to reschedule Friday night’s festivities,” Binversie said. “We want Taco Fest to be a fun, positive experience for visitors and vendors alike, and it just doesn’t seem that the weather would permit that. Though disappointed about the delay, we are excited that we were able to find a new date that we are hopeful will work for everyone.

The event will now take place on Friday, July 8.

The festival, made possible by Arnett Construction & Roofing, will feature local food and beer vendors, a pop-up artisan market and live music. Food vendors will also compete for the title of “Best Taco.”

More information on this event can be found at livinthelakelife.org/events/tacofest.