The La Porte County Commissioners, the La Porte County Council, and leaders from La Porte County EMS broke ground earlier this week on an EMS base project that has been in the works for nearly 20 years.

“This much-needed EMS base to serve Rolling Prairie and eastern La Porte County will address the high need for emergency medical response and services. Saving lives and getting help to our citizens more quickly when minutes make a difference makes this EMS base project so very important,” said Sheila Matias, President of the Board of Commissioners. “I really want to thank Commissioner Richard Mrozinski, Facilities Director Larry Levendowski, EMS Director Andrew McGuire and his team as well as Council President Randy Novak and the County Council for driving hard to get this project off the drawing board, funded and shovel ready. It’s been talked about for a long time and now we are making it happen!” concluded Commissioner Sheila Matias.

“When I first joined the La Porte County Council nearly twenty years ago, it was becoming clear that the County needed to work on our response times to the eastern edge of La Porte County. This is a great day for the citizens of Rolling Prairie and eastern La Porte County and I couldn’t be prouder of what our team has done to get this project ready to execute. We have truly moved the needle today by making this project happen,” stated Commissioner Richard Mrozinski.

“This new facility will save lives for those living, working or traveling through the eastern edge of the county and today represents not only a public works success story for all of the stakeholders and the public but also demonstrates what can be achieved by working together as a team and reaching across party lines for the betterment of all the citizens,” stated Randy Novak, President of the La Porte County Council.

“The Emergency Medical Services department demonstrates everyday how critically important our services are to the most vulnerable residents. This new eastern EMS base location will give our crews the ability to reduce response time so we can focus on saving lives for all LaPorte County residents,” stated Andrew McGuire, Director of the La Porte County EMS.