Mayor of La Porte Tom Dermody is reminding residents that the Active Living Workshop will take place 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Thursday May 12 at the Civic Auditorium.

The workshop is designed to help participants increase opportunities for active living and long-term quality of life.

It will focus on equity, land use, public health and safety while connecting the audience with tools for analysis of their own communities.

The workshop Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

A video explaining more along with a registration link can be found on Tom Dermody’s public Facebook page.

More can also be found here.