The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday that through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program created by passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state can expect to receive nearly $100 million in federal funding.

There will be an open house Wednesday May 11 1-2 p.m. EST about INDOT’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan goals and vision, as well as how you can be involved in plan development.

Those interested can register here.