The NewDay Foundation of LaPorte congratulated the 2022 winners of the Connie Yagelski-Marhanka Scholarship.

Two $1000 scholarships are awarded to students graduating from LaPorte County high schools that plan to continue their musical education and participation in college.

Isabelle Eason is graduating from Michigan City High School. She will be attending Butler University to study Music Education.

Jonathan Rocke is graduating from South Central High School. In the fall, he will be attending Purdue University in West Lafayette to study Agricultural Systems Management. Jonathan plans to continue his involvement in music through the Purdue Music Organization with both a vocal group and the concert band ensembles.