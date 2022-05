There will be alternating lane closures on I-94 near Michigan City from approximately 9 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Tuesday through Saturday this week.

These lane restrictions will be in place for soil boring operations.

Additionally there is ongoing bridgework on I-94 between Exit 34 and Exit 40 (U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35) in Michigan City through late June.