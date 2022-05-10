The Michigan City Police are investigating two shootings, which in total had 3 victims that were wounded.

The first incident occurred Friday May 6, at around 10:00 p.m. Police found one person had been shot. Officers immediately assessed the scene and began medical treatment. EMS transported the victim to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses were interviewed by officers at the scene.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Corporal Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1074, or email at lhood@emichigancity.com Other responding emergency units were from the Michigan City Police Department Uniform Patrol Shift 2, Uniform Patrol Shift 3, Michigan City Fire Department, and LaPorte County EMS.

A second shooting incident occurred on May 8 at approximately 4:00 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the 3000 Block of Springland Avenue in reference to multiple shots fired. Officers quickly responded to the area and immediately located one victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. As additional Officers arrived on scene, a second victim was located with a gunshot injury to the leg. Officers began treating the injuries until Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS arrived on scene. Both victims were transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077, or email at apainter@emichigancity.com .

Police are reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.