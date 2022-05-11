A student at AK Smith Career Center was recently awarded the CTE Excellence Award.

Delaney Messer, a Construction Technology student at A.K. Smith Career Center and a senior at La Porte High School, is one of six students in Indiana to receive the 2022 “CTE Award of Excellence.”

The prestigious award, presented annually by the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, honors the state’s top career and technical education students and programs.

Messer received the award at a ceremony on Tuesday in Indianapolis, which she attended along with her family and La Porte County Career and Technical Education Director Delincia Smith.

“Delaney is an absolute joy to have as a student at A.K. Smith,” said Smith. “She always goes above and beyond in all she does, and sets a great example for other students.”

At La Porte High School, Messer is a member of Girl Reserves (a community service group) and the National Honor Society. She is also a member of the Technical Honor Society at A.K. Smith. She currently works as an intern with the New Prairie Building Trades and plans to begin a carpentry apprenticeship in the fall. Recently, Messer was recognized as “Outstanding Program Student of the Year” for the Construction Technology program during the A.K. Smith Career Center Award Ceremony.

La Porte County Career and Technical Education serves students at high schools in La Porte County. Available programs include Automotive Technology, Construction Technology, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Education Professions, EMT, Energy Academy, Fire Science, Health Science I & II, Modern Machining Technology, Visual & Digital Communications, and Welding.

More information about La Porte County CTE is available by visiting www.EducateMC.net/CTE.