La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd, Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell and La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin have announced that the 21st annual Peace Officer Memorial Service will take place on Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. (CST) in the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, in the auditorium of the former Elston High School, which is located at 1200 Spring Street in Michigan City. This year’s keynote speaker will be newly appointed United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, Clifford Johnson.

United States Attorney Johnson was nominated by President Biden and unanimously confirmed by the Senate with the President signing his commission on October 5, 2021. He had previously served as an Assistant US Attorney in the Northern District of Indiana from 1986-2020. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Valparaiso University in 1976 and a Juris Doctor in 1980 from Valparaiso University Law School.

Past speakers at the Peace Officer Memorial services include United States Senator Joe Donnelly, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Terry Hillard, Indiana Governor Joe Kernan, Curtis Hill and Greg Zoeller, both of whom were the Attorney General of the State of Indiana, the Superintendent for the Indiana State Police and La Porte native, Doug Carter, Indiana Supreme Court Justice Mark Massa, and former Secret Service Agent, Tim McCarthy, who is best known for being shot while protecting President Ronald Reagan during a 1981 assassination attempt.

The Peace Officer Memorial honors the 15 fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty in La Porte County. Surviving family members will be on hand and will be recognized for their sacrifices as well. Also attending will be representatives from those agencies that the fallen officers served. They include the Indiana Department of Correction, Indiana State Police, La Porte Police Department, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, Long Beach Police Department and Michigan City Police Department.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to this memorial service to honor our fallen law enforcement heroes.