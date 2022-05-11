An inmate escaped the La Porte County jail Tuesday night and was captured shortly after, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Tuesday night at around 11:30 p.m., a Jail Division Supervisor fielded a telephone call from a citizen who had called the agency wishing to report suspicious activity on the east side of the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). Jail Deputies immediately responded to the exterior of the building and observed several pieces of bedding material that had been tied together coming from a top floor window. The Jail Supervisor immediately requested assistance from the Patrol Division.

Moments later, La Porte police officers received information regarding a nude male in the area of the 600 block of Lincolnway (State Road 2). A person with injuries consistent from a fall was located in the same area behind some buildings.

The person was identified as 43-year-old Desmond L. Robinson, an inmate of the LCJ. Robinson was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Robinson has been incarcerated at the jail since April 11. He was being held for felony burglary and a revocation related trafficking offense that occurred in March of 2017.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and immediately launched an investigation into the escape, the sheriff’s office said. They also said that the Jail Administration will be completing an internal review of the matter, along with a comprehensive security check of the facility.

The LCSO stated, “A complete and accurate physical headcount of all other inmates housed in the LCJ has been completed by the jail staff. All inmates were accounted for and properly housed in their assigned cells.”