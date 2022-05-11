Through a grant provided by the Autism Society of America and private donations, the Autism Society of Indiana purchased Emergency Communication Boards to assist deputies of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

The communication boards, low-tech and quickly accessible, will be used to enhance communication during unfamiliar and frightening situations for a person who may have communication challenges or are on the autism spectrum, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

The picture icons and QWERTY board will provide a means for a person to communicate their wants and needs to a deputy.

For more information or to inquire about the communication boards, contact the Autism Society of Indiana at autismsocietyofindiana.org.