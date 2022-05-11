La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Lumin- Air to install MERV- 13 equivalent filters and UV-C in the district’s school buses in an effort to improve air quality.

The system will clean recirculated air, remove airborne contaminants, and maintain the safety of students and bus drivers.

The Lumin-Air solution includes MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UV-C lights in an enclosure, which cleans and filters recirculated air throughout an occupied bus. It does not put ions, hydroxyl radicals, gases or harmful chemicals that claim to kill virus or bacteria cells into the air that people breathe. The UV-C is fully contained in an enclosure and safe for occupied spaces.

Lumin -Air’s mission is to improve people’s lives by “increasing effective ventilation in buildings and other high- density areas, especially including school buses and other mass transit vehicles.”

Lumin -Air seeks to improve filtration and supplement with proven air cleaners like UV -C to help clean the air, which is recommended by ASHRAE and the CDC for pathogen mitigation. La Porte Community School Corporation says Lumin- Air provides standard or custom engineered filtration and UV -C solutions to help create safe environments for employees, customers, and students.