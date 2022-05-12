A man was arrested outside of the La Porte County Jail Tuesday night after demanding to be arrested.

Deputy Derrick Deck was called to the area of the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) just before 11:30 p.m., for a disturbance. Police say the man had been pounding on doors and demanded that he be arrested on an active warrant.

Deputy Deck arrived and located two jail deputies near a shirtless man in an area between the LCJ and the La Porte County Courthouse.

The subject was identified as 33 year old Glynn E. Anderson Jr.

While attempting to confirm whether Anderson was a wanted person or not, a Yamaha “Raptor” battery-powered ATV was observed nearby. It was determined the ATV was associated with an incident that occurred nearby involving Anderson. Anderson had ridden the ATV to the area of the LCJ to self-surrender. However, Deputy Deck later determined Anderson was not a wanted person.

Police say Anderson became confrontational and began refusing to follow directions. He began to push and pull away from deputies. Eventually, Anderson stopped resisting and was escorted into the LCJ.

Anderson was arrested for resisting law enforcement. As of Wednesday he remains housed in the LCJ and is being held without bond. He was already out on bond.

The La Porte City Police Department is conducting a separate investigation regarding the incident that occurred within their jurisdiction.