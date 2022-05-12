NIPSCO announced the recipients of its annual 2022 Luminary Awards, an annual program recognizing leaders and organizations for their outstanding commitment to strengthening local communities.

The Luminary Awards were created in 2012 in celebration of the utility’s 100-year anniversary to

honor individuals or organizations that have displayed leadership in the areas of: Community

Leadership, Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship, Public Safety and Local Government Excellence.

The 2022 recipients are:

• Community Leadership – Dave Ryan, Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce

• Economic Development – Heather Ennis, NWI Forum

• Education – Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Campus

• Environmental Stewardship – The Watershed Foundation

• Public Safety- American Red Cross

• Local Government Excellence – City of LaPorte

Also, for the first time NIPSCO also designated a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at this year’s event. The winner selected for this honor was Don Babcock, NIPSCO’s retired Director of

Economic Development, a long-time advocate and force contributing greatly to driving growth throughout the region. Don currently serves as Director of Economic Development and Community Relations at Purdue Northwest.

NIPSCO made a $1,000 contribution to each award winner’s charity of choice.

For more information on other ways NIPSCO serves its communities, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.