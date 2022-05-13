The Following information was shared by the Indiana State Police about the Cops Cycling for Survivors 21st Anniversary Ride:

Cops Cycling for Survivors announced plans for their 21st annual bicycle tour of Indiana as well as unveiled the memorial photos on their support truck in anticipation of National Police Week. The group, whose aim is to raise awareness of and actively support survivors of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor fallen law enforcement officers and their survivors. This year, special recognition is given to the eight (8) Indiana line of duty deaths from 2021.

In 2002, Cops Cycling for Survivors began with a ride to Washington, D.C. to honor fallen officers. The cyclists now ride through Indiana meeting with survivors of officers to support them as they continue to deal with the loss of loved ones. The group honors the more than 450 Indiana officers killed in the line of duty by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour. Cops Cycling for Survivors vows to never let Indiana’s fallen heroes be forgotten and to support the survivors of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of the state.

Cops Cycling for Survivors makes every attempt to contact survivors, including family, co-workers, descendants, and others, of fallen officers but may not have contact information for some. Survivors are asked to be in touch with the group at Cops Cycling for Survivors, PO Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429, by phone 812-727-0725, or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com. Interested cyclists may also contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride. Cyclists include survivors, law enforcement officers, and friends of law enforcement. Cyclist registration deadline is June 10, 2022. In addition to memorializing Indiana’s fallen officers, Cops Cycling for Survivors raises financial support for survivors. Proceeds from the annual ride provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support for survivors. The group also assists Line of Duty Death Justice as survivors work through years of court dates, including parole hearings and appeals. More information and a donation page are found at http://www.copscycling4survivors.com/. Cops Cycling for Survivors was granted 501(c) 3 status as a not-for-profit in late 2011 and is no longer directly affiliated with Indiana Concerns of Police Survivors (IN COPS).

The 2022 Cops Cycling for Survivors truck was also unveiled this week. While the group rides in support and memory of all fallen officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year. This year’s truck is in special memory of Lieutenant Eugene Lasco, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch February 21, 2021; Reserve Deputy James Driver, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch March 29, 2021; Sergeant Thomas Sawyer, Hammond Police Department, End of Watch June 17, 2021; Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police Department, End of Watch July 7, 2021; Corporal Robert Nicholson, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch September 26, 2021; Reserve Deputy James Hirtzel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch October 12, 2021; Town Marshal Anthony Hinshaw, Losantville Marshal’s Office, End of Watch November 25, 2021; and, School Resource Officer John Starks, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch December 8, 2021. Recent line of duty deaths in 2022 will receive special recognition next year.

Dates and route locations for the 2022 Cops Cycling for Survivors ride are:

July 11, Indianapolis – Richmond

July 12, Richmond – Bluffton

July 13, Bluffton – Angola

July 14, Angola – South Bend

July 15, South Bend – Merrillville

July 16, Merrillville – Kentland

July 17, Kentland – Terre Haute

July 18, Terre Haute- Princeton

July 19, Princeton – Jasper

July 20 Jasper- Jeffersonville

July 21, Jeffersonville – Madison

July 22, Madison – Bloomington

July 23, Bloomington – Crown Hill Indianapolis

As the group rides through locations, area residents are encouraged to show their support for

law enforcement officers and the survivors of fallen heroes in whatever meaningful manners

may arise.