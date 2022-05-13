An intoxicated man was arrested in Michigan City on Thursday after refusing to exit a closed hotel swimming pool.

At around 2:30 a.m., a La Porte County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the Quality Inn on North Frontage Road regarding a belligerent intoxicated guest who was refusing to exit the hotel’s closed swimming pool.

Another deputy arrived and located the man, later identified as 39-year-old Rodrigo J. Coxcahua, still in the pool. Coxcahua was barely conscious and fully clothed, police said.

He was holding onto the steps for support and had previously thrown a chair into the pool. Two deputies had to lift Coxcahua from the pool.

Coxcahua was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for medical clearance prior to being taken to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). Coxcahua was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.